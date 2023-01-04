Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho is expected to be offered new terms by Chelsea in the coming weeks, but there is no guarantee an agreement will be reached between the two clubs.

Napoli have an interest in the midfielder, and they could swoop in either January or sign him on a free in June if they do truly want him. Chelsea would demand a fee in January.

There is no certainty currently that Jorginho will sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Napoli are keen on signing Jorginho. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Italian club Napoli are keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as things stand. There is only a 50% chance he will renew his contract at Chelsea right now.

Chelsea are expected to offer Jorginho new terms but there has been no agreement up till now between the club and the player. There is every chance he will leave in 2023.

Napoli have been linked with the player for some time, and could make a move in 2023. A small fee would be paid in January, or they could wait until June to take him on a free transfer.

There was reported interest from England in Jorginho, but Newcastle United denied rumours linking them to Jorginho due to his mobility issues in the midfield.

Nothing concrete has happened yet and there are still chances for Jorginho to extend with Chelsea. The next few days will be key in the future of the Italian midfielder.

