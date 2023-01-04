Skip to main content
Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

Italian club Napoli are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. It is not certain Jorginho signs a new deal at Chelsea, and he could end up leaving the club in 2023 if the right offer comes in.

Jorginho is expected to be offered new terms by Chelsea in the coming weeks, but there is no guarantee an agreement will be reached between the two clubs. 

Napoli have an interest in the midfielder, and they could swoop in either January or sign him on a free in June if they do truly want him. Chelsea would demand a fee in January.

There is no certainty currently that Jorginho will sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United

Napoli are keen on signing Jorginho.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Italian club Napoli are keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as things stand. There is only a 50% chance he will renew his contract at Chelsea right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are expected to offer Jorginho new terms but there has been no agreement up till now between the club and the player. There is every chance he will leave in 2023.

Napoli have been linked with the player for some time, and could make a move in 2023. A small fee would be paid in January, or they could wait until June to take him on a free transfer.

There was reported interest from England in Jorginho, but Newcastle United denied rumours linking them to Jorginho due to his mobility issues in the midfield.

Nothing concrete has happened yet and there are still chances for Jorginho to extend with Chelsea. The next few days will be key in the future of the Italian midfielder.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Shakhtar Donetsk Will Discuss Mykhailo Mudryk Today

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Has Passed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Meet With Shaktar Donetsk Over Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kouadio Kone
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Kouadio Kone

By Dylan McBennett
Illan Meslier
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Considered Favourites For Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett