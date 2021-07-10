Report: Napoli Unwilling to Meet Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Valuation

Napoli are leading the race for Emerson but unwilling to match his value.

Serie A club Napoli, who are leading the race for Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, are not willing to meet the Blues' valuation for the player, according to reports.

The Naples-based club are the frontrunners for Emerson but the player is attracting interest all over Italy.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Inside Futbol, Napoli are not prepared to meet Chelsea's €20 million asking price for the Italian.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

The Serie A club do not believe that the asking price represents good value for Emerson, who will be out of contract next summer and available on a free transfer.

However, Chelsea are in a commanding position as the Londoners have an option to extend Emerson's contract by another year.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reunited with the defender if a deal can be reached after the European Championships.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Inter Milan, Lazio and Roma have all been linked with the full-back this summer despite Napoli being frontrunners for his signature.

It is believed that Inter Milan hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea and also could offer a higher fee for the defender.

It remains to be seen as to where Emerson will play his football next season, but a good performance in the Euro 2020 final could see a bidding war begin for his services.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube