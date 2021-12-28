Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Report: Napoli Considering Chelsea's Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer Window

Serie A side Napoli are considering making a move for Chelsea's Malang Sarr ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues defender has struggled for game time this season and could head out on loan in January as he looks for minutes.

As per Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Napoli are now considering making a move for Sarr.

Sarr had previously been linked with a move to the Serie A, with AC Milan the most recent team to have rumoured interest in the French defender.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea will offer the Italians Sarr in January as they have a fantastic relationship with the Italian club, who have signed Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko (on loan) from the Blues already.

However, now their title rivals Napoli are considering making a move for the defender after his agent, Federico Pastorello, offered him to other clubs.

Sarr was set to depart Stamford Bridge last summer but a move to Bologna never materialised, leaving him at the club in a back-up role.

Inter Milan were previously reported to be 'close' to signing Sarr in January on loan, however now several Serie A teams are in the mix.

With the Blues having an abundance of quality in the centre-back positions already, a loan move may be the best option for Sarr to gain as much gametime as possible but he could still depart on a permanent transfer, it remains to be seen.

