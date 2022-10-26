Report: Napoli Director Speaks On Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Rumours Amid Chelsea Links

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, otherwise known as Kvaradona, is the topic of some serious interest from a number of clubs around Europe after his breakthrough this season for Napoli.

Napoli are of course keen to keep the winger from Georgia, but will find it difficult due to the growing interest in him. Manchester City have shown interest, and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the winger.

The director of Napoli has today spoken on the rumours, and has taken a strong stance on the players future.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is a player Chelsea admire. IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has been speaking about Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and the rumours linking him to Manchester City and Chelsea.

“There’s absolutely nothing”.

“I can tell you that Kvaratskhelia is 100% untouchable. He’s absolutely NOT on the market”.

Strong stance from the director of the Italian club, and a stance that certainly isn't surprising. Napoli are the breakout team of the season, and clubs are keeping an eye on some of their players.

Kvaratskhelia has been heavily linked to Manchester City, but Chelsea are lurking as they look to sign a new attacker. Christopher Nkunku is close to signing for the club, but he won't be the only recruit up front.

Napoli are likely to keep hold of Kvaratskhelia until next year, but the clubs will lurk the year after, and considering his talent it would be no surprise if he left.