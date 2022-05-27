Skip to main content

Report: Napoli 'Don't Give Up' On Deal to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

Serie A side Napoli have not given up on the potential of signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer despite Southampton wishing to keep their loanee, according to reports in Italy.

The 20-year-old has plenty of interest from top European clubs and the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per CalcioNapoli24, via Sport Witness, Napoli 'do not give up' on a potential deal to sign the forward.

It was previously reported that Napoli 'appreciate' the forward and are interested in signing him at the end of the season.

And now it has been stated that Napoli 'never abandoned contacts' with Broja, with sources close to the player stating that the director of the Serie A club, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been in contact for months.

However, €25m ‘will not be enough’ to convince Thomas Tuchel’s side to let Broja depart in the summer as they have a higher valuation.

Furthermore, Southampton will reportedly try to sign the Albanian international once more in the summer.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been reportedly keen on signing Broja, who scored six goals in 32 appearances in the Premier League this season.

When asked about the forward and his spell at Southampton, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was impressed by the striker.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better," he said.

