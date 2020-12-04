Report: Napoli interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Billy GIlmour on loan in January.

The 19-year-old has has a terrific rise in the last year at Chelsea, which has seen him make his Premier League debut and most recently his European debut.

Gilmour was handed a setback in July when he was forced to undergo a knee operation, which has only seen him in recent weeks start to feature in games to build up his match fitness.

Now Calciomercato in Italy, via TEAMtalk, report that Napoli have been monitoring the 19-year-old since last season and are interested in taking him on loan in January.

(Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The report also states that they would like to see how he would fit in, and if he were successful they would consider signing Gilmour permanently.

Gilmour made his return from his long-term knee injury on Wednesday night against Sevilla and Lampard was pleased to give the teenager some minutes.

"Pleased for Billy to get back on the pitch," said Lampard. "He’s respected a lot by his teammates in the dressing room because of how he is and how he trains.

"He’s delighted to get some minutes and hopefully will get more next week."



-----------

