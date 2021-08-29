August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Napoli Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

A late move to Italy?
Author:
Publish date:

Napoli are eyeing a late swoop for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the Blues had decided against loaning out either of Ethan Ampadu or Loftus-Cheek, with the club set to use the duo as backup options in the middle of the park for the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seemed to be content with the current set of midfielder options at his disposal, which include N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Jorginho - all three of whom enjoyed stellar campaigns for the European champions last term.

RLC savage

As reported by Corriere dello Sport via Fooball Italia, Napoli are considering the chances of signing the 25-year-old from Chelsea, with the Serie A side looking to bolster their midfield options.

The Italian giants haven't made contact with the European champions over the possibility of landing the box-to-box midfielder, but have added his name to the list of options that are being considered.

Loftus-Cheek suffered relegation with Fulham last term, but the midfielder did impress for the Whites as he looked to gather first-team minutes under his belt before returning to his boyhood club for pre-season.

RLC solo vs United

Chelsea have not added a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, despite being linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Rennes's Eduardo Camavinga.

The Blues needed to offload a few players to trim their wage budget and make space in the squad before announcing fresh arrivals following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Following the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Chelsea have generated significant revenue to fuel their chase of Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, who is a priority target for the west Londoners with two days left before the transfer window shuts.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

loftus-cheek-chelsea-1920
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

CHO vs Luton
Transfer News

Report: Talks 'Progressing' Over Borussia Dortmund Loan for Callum Hudson-Odoi

CHO vs Newcastle
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Yet to Make Approach for Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi

sipa_30011485
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Government Set to Announce Lift on Football Standing Ban

CHOKounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Capture of Jules Koundé Could Fuel Callum Hudson-Odoi Borussia Dortmund Loan

sipa_34607417
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected to Return With 'Fresh Effort' for Sevilla's Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Hours'

42
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Role in Callum Hudson-Odoi Potential Borussia Dortmund Loan Switch Revealed

1005476650
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi's 'Growing Acceptance' Over Borussia Dortmund Move