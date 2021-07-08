Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Napoli Manager Confirms Interest in Emerson

The left-back is set to leave.
Author:
Publish date:

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has opened up on the Italian club's reported interest in Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues currently have three left-backs in the squad and a departure is likely for one of Emerson or Marcos Alonso, with Ben Chilwell set to keep his place next season. 

As per Fabrizio Romano, Spalletti dropped a hint as to Napoli's interest in the Italian.

Emerson 1

Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reuinited with the defender if a deal can be reached.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

However, the Blues are expecting around €15 million to sell Emerson this summer and several Italian clubs are interested.

Emerson 2

It is believed that Inter Milan hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson's signature as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea.

Chelsea have been linked with AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson, who could return to his old club. However, an injury to Spinazzola has thrown his move to Chelsea in doubt.

Emerson has failed to establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back since he signed for Chelsea in January 2018.

The former Roma man, who was heavily linked with a return to Italy in January, has featured for his country at the European Championships and should be included in the starting XI in the semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Emerson 3
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Manager Hints at Emerson Talks Amid Inter Milan and AS Roma Interest

Giroud cover
Transfer News

Report: How Much AC Milan Will Pay for Olivier Giroud Revealed

GettyImages.839835396
Transfer News

Report: OGC Nice Are Interested in Signing Chelsea's Bakayoko Amid AC Milan Speculation

E2UaGR3XEAQx13I
News

Tino Livramento Reveals First Team Plans

Kenedy 1
Transfer News

Report: Kenedy Will Not Join up With The Blues for Pre-Season Amid Flamengo Interest

sipa_33453018
Euro 2020

Mason Mount's Heartwarming Gesture Following Semi-Final Victory

Giroud x Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud is Closing in on AC Milan Transfer - Announcement Expected Soon

E4Z2QN6WEAQm5a6
Euro 2020

Chelsea's English Stars React to Historic Night at Wembley