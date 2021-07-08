Report: Napoli Manager Hints at Emerson Talks Amid Inter Milan and AS Roma Interest

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has opened up on the Italian club's reported interest in Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues currently have three left-backs in the squad and a departure is likely for one of Emerson or Marcos Alonso, with Ben Chilwell set to keep his place next season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Spalletti dropped a hint as to Napoli's interest in the Italian.

Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reuinited with the defender if a deal can be reached.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

However, the Blues are expecting around €15 million to sell Emerson this summer and several Italian clubs are interested.

It is believed that Inter Milan hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson's signature as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea.

Chelsea have been linked with AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson, who could return to his old club. However, an injury to Spinazzola has thrown his move to Chelsea in doubt.



Emerson has failed to establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back since he signed for Chelsea in January 2018.

The former Roma man, who was heavily linked with a return to Italy in January, has featured for his country at the European Championships and should be included in the starting XI in the semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

