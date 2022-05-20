Skip to main content

Report: Napoli Name Asking Price for Kalidou Koulibaly Amid Chelsea & Barcelona Interest

Napoli have named their asking price for Chelsea and Barcelona target Kalidou Koulabily ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The Senegal international's contract expires in 2023, with it believed that he could finally depart the Serie A side

As per Matteo Moretto, Napoli have named their price for the defender if he is to depart this summer.

imago1011856332h

The journalist states that the club do not want to lose their player for free when his contract is up, with it unlikely that he will extend his stay in Naples.

Therefore, they will ask for between €30 million and €40 million if Chelsea wish to complete the purchase this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is unclear as to whether the Blues would be willing to meet this valuation, unable to conduct transfer activity at the moment due to the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

imago1012065179h (1)

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to be named as the new owners of the club before the end of May, with restrictions to be lifted upon the announcement.

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart the club at the end of the season on free transfers as the Blues must dip into the market to replace their defensive duo.

It remains to be seen as to who will be selected out of the shortlisted candidates but Koulibaly looks to be one of the most obtainable defenders on the market ahead of the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007848078h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Reece James Can Replicate N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Legacy

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011032440h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Phenomenal' Mason Mount Ahead of Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011820978h
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants Open & Honest Talks With Todd Boehly Over Chelsea Investment

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113885h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Look Into Chelsea's Poor Form at Stamford Bridge Ahead of New Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011032440h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Watford: Antonio Rudiger Starts On Stamford Bridge Farewell as Mason Mount Returns

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012108506h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010488523h
News

Antonio Rudiger: There is Humble, Then There's Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012109231h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I'll Make Todd Boehly Watch Chelsea on ESPN in LA After Unwanted Record

By Nick Emms4 hours ago