Napoli have named their asking price for Chelsea and Barcelona target Kalidou Koulabily ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The Senegal international's contract expires in 2023, with it believed that he could finally depart the Serie A side

As per Matteo Moretto, Napoli have named their price for the defender if he is to depart this summer.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The journalist states that the club do not want to lose their player for free when his contract is up, with it unlikely that he will extend his stay in Naples.

Therefore, they will ask for between €30 million and €40 million if Chelsea wish to complete the purchase this summer.

It is unclear as to whether the Blues would be willing to meet this valuation, unable to conduct transfer activity at the moment due to the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to be named as the new owners of the club before the end of May, with restrictions to be lifted upon the announcement.

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart the club at the end of the season on free transfers as the Blues must dip into the market to replace their defensive duo.

It remains to be seen as to who will be selected out of the shortlisted candidates but Koulibaly looks to be one of the most obtainable defenders on the market ahead of the summer.

