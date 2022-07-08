Report: Napoli 'Really' Like Chelsea Striker Armando Broja As A Potential Replacement For Victor Osimhen

With a host of clubs across Europe holding an interest in striker Victor Osimhen, Napoli have reportedly identified Armando Broja as a candidate to replace the Nigerian should he depart.

Chelsea are gauging the interest in their striker Armando Broja this summer and, if reports are to be believed, a major Italian club has recently come forward with their interest in the player.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Reports on Thursday from Alfredo Pedulla mentioned the Italian club's interest in Broja. He is seen as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if Napoli's interest in Broja is dependent on Osimhen's departure.

The Albanian has many potential suitors this summer should manager Thomas Tuchel decide he is not in his plans. Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham have all reportedly inquired regarding Broja, though none have gotten very far in negotiations.

IMAGO / PA Images

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring 9 goals in 38 appearances, though he saw his form tail off as the season progressed. He will be keen to prove he can score consistently at the first-team level next season, no matter what club he is at.

Though a transfer is possible, it is likely to come later in the window, as Thomas Tuchel wishes to observe him in pre-season before he sanctions an exit. Should an exit be granted, Napoli will seemingly be interested in the 20-year-old.

