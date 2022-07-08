Skip to main content

Report: Napoli 'Really' Like Chelsea Striker Armando Broja As A Potential Replacement For Victor Osimhen

With a host of clubs across Europe holding an interest in striker Victor Osimhen, Napoli have reportedly identified Armando Broja as a candidate to replace the Nigerian should he depart.  

Chelsea are gauging the interest in their striker Armando Broja this summer and, if reports are to be believed, a major Italian club has recently come forward with their interest in the player.

Armando Broja Chelsea

Reports on Thursday from Alfredo Pedulla mentioned the Italian club's interest in Broja. He is seen as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if Napoli's interest in Broja is dependent on Osimhen's departure.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Albanian has many potential suitors this summer should manager Thomas Tuchel decide he is not in his plans. Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham have all reportedly inquired regarding Broja, though none have gotten very far in negotiations. 

Armando Broja

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring 9 goals in 38 appearances, though he saw his form tail off as the season progressed. He will be keen to prove he can score consistently at the first-team level next season, no matter what club he is at.  

Though a transfer is possible, it is likely to come later in the window, as Thomas Tuchel wishes to observe him in pre-season before he sanctions an exit. Should an exit be granted, Napoli will seemingly be interested in the 20-year-old.  

 Read More Chelsea News

Alonso Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta And May Look To Swap Players To Lower Fee

By Stephen Smith11 minutes ago
Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Report: Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch 'Understands' Chelsea Target Raphinha's Desire To Depart

By Stephen Smith22 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Raphinha Set to Be One of Barcelona’s First Signings After Lever Is Activated Next Week

By Callum Baker-Ellis52 minutes ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Barcelona Star Sergino Dest's Agent Denies Reports That Link The Player To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
James
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Swap Reece James for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong & Sergino Dest

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considered Favourites To Sign Leeds Winger Raphinha Should Barcelona Not Match Offer

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Portuguese Super Star Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea Is Now A 'Very Serious' Possibilty

By Connor Dossi-White13 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Would Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago