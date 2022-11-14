Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Tops Chelsea's Wish List

The search for a new striker is something that is very important behind the scenes at Chelsea, and the club know it is something that they must get right going forward as they aim to return to the elite.

Victor Osimhen has been in brilliant form for a Napoli team who can do no wrong at the moment, and if he didn't have suitors before this season, they are queueing up now to try and sign him.

It will take a big fee to sign Osimhen from Napoli, but Chelsea are ready to invest in a position they believe is pivotal.

Chelsea are heavily interested in Victor Osimhen. IMAGO / LaPresse

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea have Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on the very top of their wish list of potential strikers they could bring to the club in the coming months.

The striking options for Chelsea right now are very bare, and new players are needed if they ever want to challenge again.

Osimhen is one of the most in-form strikers around right now, but has a price tag of around £100million, and Chelsea are not the only club with special interest in him.

Victor Osimhen will be a target for Chelsea in the coming months. IMAGO / LaPresse

The Blue's will have to be quick if they want to sign the striker, with Manchester United also lurking and in desperate need for a new striker.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea is certainly two names to keep an eye on in the coming months.

