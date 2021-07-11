Report: Napoli Want Tiemoue Bakayoko Return Amid AC Milan Interest

Serie A club Napoli are looking to rival AC Milan for their former midfielder and current Chelsea man Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports.

Bakayoko has been attracting interest from across Italy, with AC Milan keen to bring the player back to the San Siro after a successful loan spell in 2018/19.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Napoli are looking to disrupt Milan's plans for the midfielder.

New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has reportedly asked the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to do all he can to keep the 26-year-old, who was on loan at Milan last season.

Napoli are also interested in Emerson Palmieri, who is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

The Naples based side's interest has thrown a spanner in the works as Bakayoko's agent previously suggested that positive talks had been held with Milan.

What did Bakayoko's agent say?

Speaking previously, Bakayoko’s agent Marco Busiello said: “Bakayoko had a wonderful experience at Milan, just as the Rossoneri club found a very serious player who left a good memory.”

The agent admitted that talks have been held with AC Milan.

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

However, Busiello continued to detail the difficulties of a transfer this summer.

He said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

