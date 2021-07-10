Report: Napoli to Include Obligation to Buy if The Club Seal Emerson Palmieri Loan

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Napoli Want to Insert This Clause in Emerson Deal

The Italian is set for Euro 2020 Final start.
Italian club Napoli wish to secure Emerson Palmieri on loan next season and are prepared to accept an obligatory purchase clause if Chelsea agree to loan the wing-back out, according to reports.

Previous reports have linked the Italian with a move back to Serie A, but no move will be made until after Euro 2020.

As per Inside Futbol, Napoli are willing to insert an obligation to purchase Emerson in any potential loan move for the left-back this summer.

Emerson will feature at the Euro 2020 Final for Italy

This could suit Chelsea, who would like to receive a fee for the player as he only has 12 months left on his contract.

This would mean that the Blues would have to extend Emerson's Chelsea deal by a year in order secure a fee for the player.

The current Napoli manager has previously hinted at a deal for Emerson

Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reunited with the defender if a deal can be reached.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

It is believed that Inter Milan hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson's signature as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea.

Chelsea have been linked with AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson, who could return to his old club. However, an injury to Spinazzola has thrown his move to Chelsea in doubt, putting Napoli in the lead for the Chelsea man.

Emerson has failed to establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back since he signed for Chelsea in January 2018, therefore a move for more game-time could happen.

