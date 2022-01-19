Skip to main content
Report: Negotiations Advance Between Barcelona and Chelsea for Christensen Amid Plenty of Interest

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is in advanced negotiations with Barcelona who have been pursuing him for the last couple of months, according to reports.

The Danish defender comes to the end of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and was originally expected to sign a contract extension with the European champions.

The west London club also has to work around a contract headache with defenders Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta also at the end of their contracts in the summer of 2022.

imago1008894018h

As reported by SPORT, Christensen is in advanced talks with Barcelona and he has rejected all of his club's contract renewal proposals.

The report goes on to state that the 25-year-old has three offers from Premier League clubs on the table already, as well as his one from Chelsea, with Bayern Munich also showing interest in the defender.

Read More

Xavi's side must activate Christensen's contract during January to maintain their pursuit of the player.

imago1009102109h (2)

The Catalan giants have shown an interest in the Dane for his excellent ball control, as well as his good aerial game and experience.

With a world-class centre-forward on their horizon, the blaugrana club are looking at options to save money while still reinforcing their defence.

Barcelona have also recently been linked with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, having had various back and forth's with his club over his future.

