Report: Negotiations Ongoing Between Chelsea And Mason Mount For New Contract

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and Mason Mount over a new contract.

There had been rumours the past week circulating that Mason Mount had rejected a new contract at Chelsea before the World Cup, but them reports have been shown to be misleading.

Mount is still expected to sign a new deal at Chelsea, and the club see him as a huge part of the future under Graham Potter as they look to rebuild the side. Mount is a focal point of the rebuild.

Negotiations are still ongoing, and rumours of a rift in the process have been denied.

According to Fabrizio Romano, reports suggesting Mason Mount had turned down a new contract at Chelsea and asked for a fee of £300,000-a week are wide of the mark.

Negotiations for a new contract are still ongoing between Mount and the club, and all claims of a rift have been denied.

Chelsea have always seen Mount as a massive part of the rebuild under Graham Potter, and the links to Liverpool were never going to do much to make Chelsea fear losing the player.

Chelsea will be hoping Mason Mount commits his future to Chelsea.

Mount is expected to sign the contract and commit his future to the club he came up with, and he is rumoured to be happy in London as it stands. 

The contract situation is expected to be fully solved when Mount returns home from the World Cup with England, and Chelsea fans will be hoping to see pen put to paper as soon as possible.

