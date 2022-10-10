Report: New Chelsea Signing Gabriel Slonina Says Goodbye To Chicago Fire

New Chelsea signing Gabriel Slonina is set to travel to Chelsea this week to train for the first time after the MLS season ended, and he has said his goodbyes to former club Chicago Fire via an emotional post on social media.

Slonina will arrive in London on Wednesday and spend some days training with his new club, before returning to the US to prepare for the upcoming World Cup campaign he will be part of.

The American keeper is seen as a player for the future by Chelsea, but will be keen to impress during this week of training he is set to take part in.

Gabriel Slonina took to Twitter today to say his goodbyes to his former club, after he played his last game for them on Saturday. Chicago Fire drew 1-1 courtesy of two injury time goals, and it the last time Slonina would see his home crowd.

Speaking via his own Twitter, Gabriel Slonina posted, "Chicago, thank you for all the memories. Although it may seem over, I'll forever keep fire in my heart.

Slonina is set to travel to Cobham on Wednesday as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, and train for 13 days with the first team. He will then return to the US to prepare for the World Cup, where he will face some of his Chelsea team-mates.

Chelsea are prepared to wait for Slonina, and have invested in him as a big player for the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories