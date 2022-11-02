Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

Newcastle and Everton are interested in signing Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not.

The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but the interest from clubs around the Premier League won't go away, and there is usually no smoke without fire in that regard. 

Two Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Broja, and there may be a chance of the forward leaving on loan.

Newcastle and Everton have interest in Armando Broja.

According to Simon Phillips, Newcastle and Everton are interested in bringing Armando Broja in on loan in January, but it is not something the club or Graham Potter is planning for at the moment.

Broja has not played as much as he would have liked for Chelsea since the season began, and at this stage of his career may feel like another loan move in the Premier League could benefit him.

Armando Broja may feel a loan benefits him.

A successful loan spell at Southampton last season saw interest in the player sky rocket, but he committed his long-term future to Chelsea recently signing a new deal.

The club are adamant he will become a success under their tutelage, but the player himself may see things a different way if game time does not pick up in the coming weeks.

