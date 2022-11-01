Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest

Newcastle are confident of signing Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have their eyes on a number of Europe's top midfielders as they search for two that can push them back to that elite level. Bruno Guimaraes just so happens to be one of the best midfielders on the planet right now.

Newcastle must be pinching themselves with how well the transfer actually worked out, but clubs are hopeful they can poach the player away. Chelsea and Liverpool have interest, but Newcastle aren't worried.

The club are confident they can get Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new deal.

Newcastle are confident Bruno Guimaraes will sign a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are confident they can secure a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes, and fen off any interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Guimaraes recently spoke of his love for Newcastle and the players at the club, and in truth didn't seem like a player who was keen on leaving the toon army any time soon. The Brazilian is idolized, and sometimes that goes a very long way.

Chelsea and Liverpool have interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

Chelsea like the player, but Newcastle love him. Guimaraes is now expected to stay at Newcastle, and they believe they can sign him to this new deal on a higher wage then he is already on.

Newcastle believe they can compete, and the first step to competing is to retain. Retaining a player like Bruno Guimaraes would be a statement of intent going forward for the club.

