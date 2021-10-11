    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Newcastle Eyeing Move for Timo Werner as Toon's £305M Takeover Target New Arrivals

    Author:

    Newcastle United have placed Chelsea forward Timo Werner on their transfer shortlist ahead of the window next summer, according to reports.

    The 25-year-old has had a difficult beginning to life in England after his £47.5 million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer. 

    Werner has only one goal to his name this season in the Premier League, netting against Southampton, his first league goal since April against West Ham.

    sipa_35374454 (3)

    Werner has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, but now Newcastle United have entered the running according to reports following their £305 million takeover last week. 

    As per claims in Spain, Werner is on a 10-man shortlist who the Toon are considering to sign next summer. 

    Werner is joined by Philippe Coutinho, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Kingsley Coman.

    sipa_35373068 (2)

    Werner, who is currently away with Germany on international duty, spoke about his future recently amid links of a return to the Bundesliga. 

    “I don’t know anything about the deadline," he said over his future. "Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

    “But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

    There have been claims that Werner would reconsider his future at Chelsea if he couldn't break his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35373123 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Eyeing Move for Timo Werner as Toon's £305M Takeover Target New Arrivals

    53 seconds ago
    sipa_35322675
    Transfer News

    Report: Lazio Make Approach For Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    'It Was Special' - Mason Mount Reacts to Ballon d'Or Nomination

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_34785641 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'in Ascent' for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Liverpool & Juventus Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_26611469
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard Open to Chelsea Return Amid Real Madrid Exit Links

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371686
    News

    Dedication & Maturity - Romelu Lukaku Highlights Key Traits That He Acquired Since 2014 Chelsea Departure

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35313936
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Unwilling to Bid More Than £34M for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323972
    News

    'Now is the Right Time' - Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason for Chelsea Return

    2 hours ago