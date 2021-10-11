Report: Newcastle Eyeing Move for Timo Werner as Toon's £305M Takeover Target New Arrivals

Newcastle United have placed Chelsea forward Timo Werner on their transfer shortlist ahead of the window next summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has had a difficult beginning to life in England after his £47.5 million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner has only one goal to his name this season in the Premier League, netting against Southampton, his first league goal since April against West Ham.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, but now Newcastle United have entered the running according to reports following their £305 million takeover last week.

As per claims in Spain, Werner is on a 10-man shortlist who the Toon are considering to sign next summer.

Werner is joined by Philippe Coutinho, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Kingsley Coman.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner, who is currently away with Germany on international duty, spoke about his future recently amid links of a return to the Bundesliga.

“I don’t know anything about the deadline," he said over his future. "Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

“But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

There have been claims that Werner would reconsider his future at Chelsea if he couldn't break his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube