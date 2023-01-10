Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle Could Beat Chelsea To Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Newcastle Could Beat Chelsea To Youssoufa Moukoko

Newcastle United could be set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea looked to be heavy favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko for the last few months but things have since changed. Newcastle seem to be moving ahead in the race for the player.

Moukoko is available on a free transfer in June or a cut price fee in January. The player wants to leave Dortmund and as of now is extremely unlikely to sign a new deal at the German club.

Newcastle have made an offer for the player, and it's a significant one.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Newcastle have launched a huge bid to sign Youssoufa Moukoko as a free agent.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Newcastle could beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko after the club made a substantial offer to the German player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Newcastle have been interested in Moukoko for a long time and the project the club are building is likely to be one of interest to the Dortmund striker.

Chelsea were at one stage favourites but never capitalised on the chance to sign the player. It looks to be similar case to when the Blue's lost Endrick to Real Madrid recently.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea look set to miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko.

A bid has been launched by Newcastle to try and sign Moukoko worth £150,000-a week. The move would be for the summer. Newcastle would get the player on a free transfer.

Chelsea now look set to miss out on the player with Newcastle in pole position to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Another Bid For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue Talks For Enzo Fernandez With Benfica

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Pedro Porro Ahead Of Tottenham

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Is Not A Priority For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Closing In On Deal For Chelsea Target Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett