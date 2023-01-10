Report: Newcastle Could Beat Chelsea To Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea looked to be heavy favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko for the last few months but things have since changed. Newcastle seem to be moving ahead in the race for the player.

Moukoko is available on a free transfer in June or a cut price fee in January. The player wants to leave Dortmund and as of now is extremely unlikely to sign a new deal at the German club.

Newcastle have made an offer for the player, and it's a significant one.

Newcastle have launched a huge bid to sign Youssoufa Moukoko as a free agent. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Newcastle could beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko after the club made a substantial offer to the German player.

Newcastle have been interested in Moukoko for a long time and the project the club are building is likely to be one of interest to the Dortmund striker.

Chelsea were at one stage favourites but never capitalised on the chance to sign the player. It looks to be similar case to when the Blue's lost Endrick to Real Madrid recently.

Chelsea look set to miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

A bid has been launched by Newcastle to try and sign Moukoko worth £150,000-a week. The move would be for the summer. Newcastle would get the player on a free transfer.

Chelsea now look set to miss out on the player with Newcastle in pole position to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

