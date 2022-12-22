Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle Could Make A Move For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Newcastle United could make a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The future of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is expected to look a lot clearer in the coming weeks leading up to January. Ziyech has big chances to leave Chelsea after a turbulent few years at the club.

AC Milan had interest in the player but they are now reportedly looking elsewhere. Milan want a different type of player than Ziyech, but Newcastle may step in on their behalf.

The Geordies are looking to bolster their squad, and Ziyech could be a welcome addition.

Newcastle could move for Hakim Ziyech.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle United could make a move for Hakim Ziyech in January as they look to continue their top four push.

Eddie Howe has done a brilliant job with Newcastle thus far and has them 4th in the table above Chelsea. 

This could make a potential deal tricky. In the past Chelsea would have sold Ziyech without a second thought to Newcastle, but the Toon Army are now a direct rival.

Ajax could still swoop in and make a move for their former player, with many Dutch journalists feeling the story between the Moroccan and Ajax still has more pages to be written.

Chelsea are currently unlikely to change their mind on Ziyech despite his performances in the World Cup. The winger is expected to be sold, but will it be Newcastle that get him, or his former club Ajax?

