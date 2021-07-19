Report: Newcastle United Discuss Conor Gallagher Loan Move

The midfielder could be set for another Premier League loan.

Newcastle United have discussed a possible loan move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle have held talks over a potential loan move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce had held talks over Gallagher last summer but the youngster instead moved to West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

He impressed during his time with the Baggies, despite their relegation to the Championship.

There is much interest in the midfielder, with it was previously reported that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer.

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team but that hasn't stopped the Eagles considering a move to land the player who they have watched develop in recent seasons.

It is believed that Chelsea would be open to letting Gallagher leave on loan once again but nothing will be decided until Thomas Tuchel gets to look at his players during pre-season.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

