Report: Newcastle Hold A Strong Interest In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Newcastle United hold a strong interest in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and could make a move before the window closes.

Newcastle are looking to build a stronger squad for the second half of the Premier League season to try and solidify top four, and Hakim Ziyech is one of the player's they believe can get them there.

The Magpies are closing in one the signing of former Chelsea target Anthony Gordon and are now interested in trying to bring Ziyech to St. James Park. 

Chelsea have been reported to be willing to allow Ziyech to leave, but they may not sanction a move to a top four rival.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in Hakim Ziyech and would even be willing to take him on loan to try and get him to the club.

Chelsea were clear in the summer that they did not want to allow Ziyech to leave on loan and the club are now said to have changed their loan policy after the Romelu Lukaku situation.

A permanent move is likely to be what Chelsea want but they are unlikely to be willing to sell to a team in contention for top four.

Newcastle are currently third in the league with one defeat all season, to sell a top player like Ziyech would really damage Chelsea's chances of catching them in the race for Champions League football.

The coming days will paint a clearer picture. Newcastle are yet to move for the Moroccan, and if they really want him they will have to do it soon.

