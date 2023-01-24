Report: Newcastle In Talks With Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

The news just keeps getting worse for Everton after the sacking of Frank Lampard, and reports are now suggesting that Newcastle United are in formal talks with the club for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been linked with a move away from Everton since the summer when Chelsea bid £50million. Everton rejected the bid then, but Newcastle are now testing the waters.

It has also been revealed that Everton's potential move for Arnaut Danjuma has fell apart in the last hours.

Newcastle are in talks with Everton over the transfer of Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the Mail, Newcastle United are now in talks with Everton over a move for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is not the only target for Newcastle, as several other players are being scouted and clubs have been contacted, but he is one of the targets.

Chelsea were revealed to hold interest in Gordon in recent days, and may be intrigued by Newcastle's new move for the player. It could prompt them to make a move themselves.

Chelsea hold interest in Everton's Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / Action Plus

Everton are likely to be reluctant to let Gordon go and would aim for more than the £50million they rejected from Chelsea in the summer if they were to allow the winger to leave.

Chelsea's focus is now on the midfield, but a move for Gordon or his team-mate Amadou Onana is yet to be ruled out by the blue's.

Talks are underway between Newcastle and Everton, and it will be interesting to see where them talks end up in the coming days.

