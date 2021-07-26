Report: Newcastle Interested in Chelsea Duo Ross Barkley And Conor Gallagher

Newcastle United have vested their interest in Chelsea midfielders Ross Barkley and Conor Gallagher this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their options in central midfield after a disappointing 12th-place league finish last term.

While club's financial restraints mean that they have restrictions over the amount of money that can be spent while recruiting fresh names, Steve Bruce's side have been linked with a move for several rising midfielder across the league.

As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle hold an interest in Gallagher and Barkley, who have both returned to pre-season training after spending the previous campaign on loan at West Brom and Aston Villa respectively.

It has been reported recently that Chelsea wish to tie Gallagher down to a longer contract before sending him out on loan this summer, as the midfielder is not in Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's plans for the upcoming 12 months.

Gallagher, who has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has been been linked with a switch to the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Leeds United, who have all shown interest in securing the Epsom-born star's signature this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Barkley is also being targeted by the likes of Everton and West Ham, who are eyeing the midfielder as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 27-year-old, who underwent a loan stint at Leeds United in his early years, could be deemed surplus to requirements as the Champions League winners, who are looking to bolster their squad further in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge next season.

Despite the progress he made on loan last term, a move away from Stamford Bridge could bode well for all parties as the midfielder looks to revitalise his career following several injuries during his time in west London.

The duo were included in Chelsea's travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, as several fringe players look to impress Tuchel ahead of the new campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube