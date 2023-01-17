Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle Interested In Chelsea Trio

IMAGO / Sportimage

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Hakim Ziyech.

Given the number of players that have arrived at Stamford Bridge, it is only logical that the long-standing members of the squad may be moved along shortly. 

According to a report on Monday, Newcastle United are looking to bolster their side ahead of a push for a Champions League spot and hold an interest in a trio of Chelsea players: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Hakim Ziyech. 

Hakim Ziyech
Newcastle are looking to bring in any number of the trio this January and it remains to be seen if this interest will be present in the summer should these players remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this current window. 

The report goes on to state that Graham Potter would be reluctant to let either of the young Englishman leave this month but that he would be willing to sanction an exit for Ziyech. 

The Moroccan did push for an exit over the summer but it is unclear if he would be interested in a move to Newcastle in place of a move outside of England. 

