Report: Newcastle Are Interested in Signing Conor Gallagher on Loan

Report: Newcastle Interested in Conor Gallagher

The midfielder is attracting interest.
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Brom and is attracting Premier League interest again this seaason.

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in bringing Gallagher in on loan.

There is much interest in the midfielder, with it was previously reported that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer.

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team but that hasn't stopped the Eagles considering a move to land the player who they have watched develop in recent seasons.

It is believed that Chelsea would be open to letting Gallagher leave on loan once again but nothing will be decided until Thomas Tuchel gets to look at his players during pre-season.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion and will be looking to gain more experience at the top level.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

