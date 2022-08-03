Skip to main content

Report: Newcastle Interested In Late Swoop For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

The 20-year-old could be headed to St James' Park if reports are to believed.

After a summer transfer window filled with interest for the Blues' young talent, it's no surprise that another potential suitor has appeared as the beginning of the Premier League season draws nearer,

According to sports journalist Ross Gregory, Eddie Howe's Newcastle are still interested in the attacker despite Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's desire to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Armando Broja

The report claims that the Magpies could still bring the young talent to Tyneside, as after the season starts, Broja can assess where he is at the club and make a decision as to his future.

The rumoured departures of Chelsea forwards Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could make space for the Albanian closer to the first team, but the addition of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling casts doubts over how important Broja's role is likely to be in the upcoming season.

Raheem Sterling Udinese

Newcastle are yet to bring in a forward this window despite spending around £60million on players like Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Matt Targett from Aston Villa.

If the northern side do not make another signing, they will be relying on January signing Chris Wood to provide the main goal threat.

