Report: Newcastle Keen on Signing Ross Barkley Next Year

Newcastle United have listed Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on their transfer target hit list, according to reports.

The Chelsea midfielder spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Aston Villa, where he played 24 games and scored three goals.

As per 90min, Barkley is one of Newcastle United's main transfer targets next year, with an approach possible in either January or the summer transfer window.

Newcastle were recently taken over by a Saudi-led Public Investment Fund worth £300 million, making them the club with the richest owners in Europe's top five leagues.

Since the takeover, a lot has been made about players that could join the north-east side, with Ross Barkley included in the talk.

Barkley has fallen out of favour with Blues fans in recent years, but having had some positive impacts already this season, Barkley would be a strong signing for Newcastle United.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on having Barkley in the squad, with some positive comments recently after his appearance in Chelsea's clash with Southampton.

"Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

Barkley has had his fair share of minutes at Chelsea, but is unlikely to break through and push the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic out of the starting 11.

