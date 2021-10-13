Report: Newcastle Lists Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek as Transfer Target for Next Year

    • October 13, 2021
    Report: Newcastle Lists Loftus-Cheek as Transfer Target for Next Year

    Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on Newcastle United's transfer hitlist for 2022, according to reports.

    The midfielder spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Fulham, where he played a total of 32 games.

    This season, he has returned to the Blues and played a total of five games, but is struggling to find himself a place in the starting lineup.

    As reported by 90min, Newcastle are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder.

    The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in 2004 when he was only eight years old, climbing through the youth ranks.

    This season, he has enjoyed some game time under Thomas Tuchel and the Blues boss is happy with his progress.

    "Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," Tuchel said after Chelsea's clash with Southampton.

    "They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

    "So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

    "Ruben and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them."

    However, the midfielder is struggling to compete with Chelsea's high-level midfield in the big games, and is unlikely to push N'Golo Kante, Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic out of a starting 11 position.

