Report: Newcastle Looking at Signing Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Newcastle United are looking at signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has played back-up to Edoaurd Mendy for the Blues for the last two seasons.

And as per the Athletic, the Spaniard could be set for a transfer away to become a number one as Newcastle are among the club looking into his signing.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that Newcastle are looking to push on under their new ownership in the summer transfer window after comfortably avoiding relegation.

Newcastle are reportedly among other clubs looking at Kepa this summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admired that he will have honest talks with the goalkeeper this summer to discuss his future.

"It depends what he wants and it depends what his plans are, but I know that we are very privileged to have Edou (Mendy) and Kepa in our squad," he said.

"I know for sure that Kepa is not happy about the situation and he deserves to play more and he can be a strong number one.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He arrived as a number one goalkeeper so the situation is not easy. I can tell you that he is a fantastic team player since day one and always was and never let anybody down. So no, we did not have this conversation.

"I know the goalkeepers coaches have these conversations at the moment and then we will take our time to speak with him, reflect what’s best, what the possibilities are and I’m, of course as a coach, super happy to have both strong goalkeepers. Let’s see."

The Blues were believed to be among a number of clubs interested in signing Gabriel Slonina as a potential replacement to Arrizabalaga this summer.

