Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Ross Barkley in 'Loan-to-Buy' Bid

Newcastle United are currently leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on a loan deal, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has made just four appearances so far this Premier League season, with only one of them as a starter.

He spent last season out on loan at Aston Villa where he featured in 24 games across the whole season, scoring three goals.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

As per The Boot Room, Barkley, who is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, is under the watchful eye of several Premier League clubs and Newcastle are looking to secure him in January on a loan-to-buy basis.

He has been linked with Newcastle, Leeds and former club Everton, as they reportedly eye up a January loan move.

Since their takeover, there has been a lot of speculation about Newcastle's plans for new players, and they could win the race for the midfielder by offering a larger fee.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already stated that he is a fan of Barkley.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

After the Blues' clash with Southampton a few weeks ago, Tuchel said the following about his no. 18:

For Ross," he said, "we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something.

"He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube