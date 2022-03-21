Report: Newcastle United Have Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Transfer Target

Newcastle United have Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a list of transfer targets, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since 2018 when he joined from Athletic Bilbao and he is now the current second choice option in between the sticks for Chelsea.

There was interest for him from Lazio in the January transfer window, but he has remained a part of the squad ever since.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have identified him as a potential transfer target as they look to add competition for the goalkeeping spot in their squad.

The report suggests that they would be looking to sign him on a loan deal rather than a permanent move.

His contract at Chelsea doesn't expire until 2025 but Edouard Mendy is the preferred choice in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Since he arrived nearly four years ago, Kepa has made 124 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, with 47 clean sheets to his name.

So far this season he has featured 15 times for the World and European Champions, keeping eight clean sheets.

He spoke in an interview in October about the role he plays on the bench for the team as he said: "I think we have high quality here in all the positions. We have a very good squad. Every game, on the bench, there are big players, lots of internationals, but it’s what we need.

"I think we will have a lot of games, hopefully, during the season. We will have to be ready, everybody, because everybody will have their moment and we need that.

"We need everybody being pushed hard in training, pushing each other, and I think we are doing that."

