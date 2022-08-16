Skip to main content

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet

Newcastle United have asked to be kept updated about the situation of four Chelsea players, which include Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher.

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

According to Telegraph Sport, the Magpies have had a longstanding interest in Broja, who spent last season at Southampton, but would only be able to sign one Chelsea player on loan and do not have the money to do permanent deals due to the transfer budget handed to Eddie Howe.

Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Southampton have been one of numerous teams to express interest in a loan move. The 21-year-old has not been playing regularly under Thomas Tuchel and a move away could help him reignite his spark for the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Conor Gallagher had a very successful spell at Crsytal Palace last term, however, he now faces the predicament of what is the best next step in his career. Due to the strength of the Blues midfield, consisting of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, game time could be hard to come by for the England international. The World Cup in November will be on his mind as well.

