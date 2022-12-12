Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

IMAGO / PA Images

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the signing of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic showed his true class for the USA at the World Cup, but he is still expected to leave Chelsea in 2023. Newcastle United are one of the clubs showing an interest.

Newcastle are considering making Pulisic a marquee signing, and Chelsea are at this moment in time unlikely to stand in the way of the American leaving the club.

If Newcastle were to move, it's believed they'd try for a permanent offer.

According to John Richardson of the Mirror, Newcastle are hoping to make Christian Pulisic a statement signing, and a signal of intent for their pursuit of top four this season.

Newcastle would like to sign Pulisic on a permanent deal, and while Chelsea may be open to the idea of letting Pulisic leave, the idea of him joining a technical rival may not go down as well.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to have an interest in Pulisic but both clubs at this moment in time would prefer a move on loan as opposed to a permanent deal.

Newcastle are likely to spend big in January to try and solidify their chase for top four. The signing of Christian Pulisic may give them that added strength out wide to try and achieve that.

Pulisic's future is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks, and January will be a pivotal month for the American.

