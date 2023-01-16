Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen in January to help their push for the top four in the second half of the season, and they have been identifying some players they believe can help push them to that next level.

Conor Gallagher has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season and hasn't perhaps played as big a role as he may have liked when he chose to stay at the club in the summer.

Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, and could offer him a chance to move this month.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Conor Gallagher. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, Newcastle United and interested in Conor Gallagher and would like to take him on loan this month until the end of the season.

The loan would likely contain an option to buy with Chelsea said to be looking for around £40million to sell the player. Gallagher is thought to be open to a move due to a lack of game time at Chelsea.

Chelsea potentially signing Moises Caicedo this month means Gallagher may get even less playing time than he currently has, and a loan until the summer would allow him to get game time and assess his options.

Chelsea would want around £40million to sell Conor Gallagher permanently. IMAGO / Sportimage

Newcastle are not the only club interested with Crystal Palace thought to be intrigued by the idea of taking Gallagher back on loan.

The midfielder has chances to leave in January and it's certainly something that could develop over the next few days.

