    • November 10, 2021
    Report: Newcastle United 'Leading' Everton & Leeds in race to sign Chelsea's Ross Barkley in January

    Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley amid transfer interest from Everton and Leeds United.

    The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Burnley in the summer after his squad number was handed to Mateo Kovacic.

    Now, as per TeamTALK, Newcastle United are leading the race for the midfielder.

    Barkley has worked his way into the Chelsea starting line-up in recent weeks, earning a start as the Blues drew 1-1 with Burnley before November's international break.

    However, with competition for places high in the Chelsea squad, he could still depart in January.

    The England midfielder has just over 18-months left on his current deal and it remains to be seen if he can earn an extension at Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea have several promising midfielders out on loan as Conor Gallagher has impressed in particular, whilst Billy Gilmour is also valued at the club.

    It was previously reported that Newcastle were 'keen' on Barkley, and now it looks like they could be planning a move for the midfielder after the appointment of Eddie Howe.

    However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on having Barkley in the squad, with some positive comments made in recent times but if he has aspirations to play for England, he may have to leave for regular first team football.

