Report: Newcastle United Make €40M Offer for Chelsea Striker Armando Broja Amid Southampton & West Ham Interest

Newcastle United have made a €40 million bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Southampton for the whole of the 2021/22 campaign, which has already seen him score seven goals in 21 appearances already this term in all competitions.

Broja's form has attracted interest from across the Premier League, however he only signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea last summer before heading out on loan.

IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton have been impressed and hope to keep him beyond the end of the season. As talks continue between the clubs, it's claimed they are lining up a £25 million bid this month, however those claims have been denied.

West Ham have shown interest in the Albanian forward, and now a third side have joined the race - Newcastle United, as per TuttoMercatoWeb.

And as per claims in Italy, the Magpies have made an offer of €40 million to try to land the youngster this month.

But Chelsea don't want to sell him this month and will wait until the summer to make any decisions over his future.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Broja and recently told the Chelsea loanee to keep his head down and focus on his football down on the south coast amid transfer speculation.

“He is our player and he is doing good," said the Chelsea head coach earlier in January. "But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube