Report: Newcastle United Set to Rival Chelsea & Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni Signing

Newcastle United are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea in an attempt to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to reports.

The French midfielder has had an impressive season in Ligue 1, playing alongside former Blue Cesc Fabregas.

As per Tuttosport, Newcastle United are set to rival Chelsea and Juventus, who have shown an interest in Tcohouameni.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Newcastle, who were recently taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium, are set to make improvements to their squad in the January transfer window and Tchouameni has been identified as a target.

It was previously reported that Tchouameni has attracted the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus, and next summer could prove to be quite the battle to try to acquire his signature.

Tchouameni was valued by TransferMarkt at £31.5 million but it's likely his value will only continue to increase as the 2021/22 season goes on, with Newcastle looking to capitalise by signing the midfielder in the winter window.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea have a wealth of options in midfield at the moment with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all fighting for a first team spot whilst Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are out on loan.

Therefore, a midfield signing may not be prioritised by the Blues until next summer, handing Newcastle an advantage.

More Chelsea Coverage



