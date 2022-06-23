Report: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin Becomes The Latest Attacker To Be Linked With Chelsea

The long list of potential new Chelsea recruits continues to grow as Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin becomes the next name thrown into the rumour mill.

As Daily Mail reports, the Magpies could be forced into selling the Frenchman to a top team in order to raise funds and offset their spending.

Saint-Maximin playing in Newcastle versus Burnley IMAGO / Colorsport

The 25-year-old is said to have had his 'head turned' by the higher salaries being offered to him and, with three years at St James Park under his belt, it makes a transition to another Premier League side even more straightforward.

The winger already has the approval of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard when he coined him 'unplayable' after he coached Everton in a 3-1 loss at the hands of Newcastle.

Saint-Maximin expressing his frustration during their game against Arsenal IMAGO / News Images

The Frenchman accumulated a total of 10 goals and assists in the league last season, which was one more than the departing Romelu Lukaku's tally, and would provide good depth to Thomas Tuchel's attacking ranks.

The Blues are in search of a replacement for the Belgian this Summer and with players such as Raheem Sterling in the mix, Saint-Maximin will have a lot of strong competition.

