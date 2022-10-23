Report: Newcastle Will Rival Chelsea For Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard made it 4 goals in two games against last seasons top two teams in the Premier League from last season with his goal against Manchester City this afternoon, and he is a target for Chelsea.

Graham Potter is interested in bringing Trossard with him to the bridge, but as always for a player of Trossard's quality, their is competition for his signing. Dan Ashworth was at Brighton when Leandro Trossard was as a sporting director, and he is interested in bringing the Belgian to Newcastle United.

The two clubs may battle it out for the signing of the Brighton winger.

Leandro Trossard is wanted by Newcastle United.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Newcastle are planning a move for Leandro Trossard in January, and will try and sign the player and rival Chelsea for his signature.

Chelsea will be looking for reinforcements in January up front, with a number of their current squad tipped to move on in the window. Trossard would be a good option for the squad, and he is Premier League proven which is always a bonus.

Newcastle are looking to break into the elite of the Premier League after their new owners took over, and signings like Trossard would go a long way towards that happening.

The relationship with Graham Potter is likely to be somewhat of a deciding factor in the transfer, but anything can happen.

Read More Chelsea Stories