Report: Neymar To Chelsea Just A 'Rumor'

Chelsea have been very active this summer transfer window and have been involved in multiple surprising deals, such as bringing Raheem Sterling home to London and Wesley Fofana's impending switch to Stamford Bridge.

With that being said, it appears that a deal for Neymar is just a bit out of reach for new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues are in search of more goals across their front line and manager Thomas Tuchel has worked with the Brazilian in the past in Paris, but don't expect any movement on this transfer.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Ben Jacobs, there is not even a slight indication from PSG"s camp that they are considering an exit for the 30-year-old. There had been rumors that Kylian Mbappe wished to move him on, but those are reportedly unfounded.

There has not been any communication between the two clubs regarding the future of the superstar forward, giving credence to the claim an exit is not a possibility.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

PSG sources have labeled this possibility as solely a 'rumor' and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their search for goal-scorers before the window closes. Tuesday's disappointing result at Saint Mary's may hasten this search.

Read More Chelsea Stories