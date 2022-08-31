Skip to main content

Report: Neymar To Chelsea Just A 'Rumor'

Following links to PSG's Neymar early Tuesday, one journalist has been quick to dismiss this rumor as being baseless.

Chelsea have been very active this summer transfer window and have been involved in multiple surprising deals, such as bringing Raheem Sterling home to London and Wesley Fofana's impending switch to Stamford Bridge.

With that being said, it appears that a deal for Neymar is just a bit out of reach for new owner Todd Boehly. 

The Blues are in search of more goals across their front line and manager Thomas Tuchel has worked with the Brazilian in the past in Paris, but don't expect any movement on this transfer.

Neymar Jr

According to Ben Jacobs, there is not even a slight indication from PSG"s camp that they are considering an exit for the 30-year-old. There had been rumors that Kylian Mbappe wished to move him on, but those are reportedly unfounded.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There has not been any communication between the two clubs regarding the future of the superstar forward, giving credence to the claim an exit is not a possibility.

Neymar Thomas Tuchel

PSG sources have labeled this possibility as solely a 'rumor' and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their search for goal-scorers before the window closes. Tuesday's disappointing result at Saint Mary's may hasten this search. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Wednesday Potentially 'Key' In Aubameyang Deal

By Stephen Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Hope To Seal Aubameyang's Chelsea Move On Tuesday

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Match Report: Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal In Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Adam Armstrong Southampton
Match Coverage

Watch: Adam Armstrong Gives Southampton The Lead Against Chelsea Just Before Half-Time

By Owen Cummings
Romeo Lavia Southampton
Match Coverage

Watch: Romeo Lavia Equalises Against Chelsea For Southampton

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Chelsea Begin Advanced Talks With RB Leipzig To Sign Joško Gvardiol

By Connor Dossi-White
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Gives Chelsea 1-0 Lead At Southampton

By Owen Cummings
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana to Chelsea is DONE | Contract & Transfer Fee Breakdown

By Charlie Webb