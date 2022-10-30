Report: N'Golo Kante And Jorginho Will Assess Chelsea Future In January

Chelsea have two midfielders who have contracts expiring at the end of this season in June, and both players have not yet fully decided their futures ahead of what will be a big decision.

Jorginho at the moment looks to be the more likely of the two players to sign a new deal, with Chelsea being more open to the prospect of him due to his lack of a huge injury record compared to Kante.

Kante is expected to leave the club, but a decision has not yet been fully made regarding his future.

N'Golo Kante will assess her future in January. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Simon Phillips, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will both wait until January to assess their futures, and see what offers they have on the table when the time comes.

N'Golo Kante's future is the one that would be considered fully up in the air due to Chelsea's reported reluctance to offer the French midfielder a deal longer than two years.

Chelsea feel his injury record is a reason not to offer an extended contract, and clubs across Europe are developing an interest. Barcelona have heavy interest in his signature.

Jorginho is the more likely of the two to sign a new deal. IMAGO / PA Images

Jorginho could be offered a new deal, but does have interest from other clubs too. Juventus have an interest in the Italian, and could make a move if anything happens between Jorginho and the club.

The two players will assess their future's soon.

