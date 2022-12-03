Report: N'Golo Kante Expected To Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer

Chelsea are eyeing a complete reshuffle in their midfield, and that reshuffle will aim to sign young talented midfielders at the beginning of their careers. N'Golo Kante unfortunately does not fit that criteria.

Recent links for Chelsea have been the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Andrey Santos, and they clearly highlight the recruitment model Chelsea are going for in the coming months.

There is now big chances Kante could leave Chelsea on a free transfer.

N'Golo Kante is now expected to leave Chelsea on a free. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still have no agreement with N'Golo Kante on a new contract, and there is massive chances that the French midfielder could leave on a free transfer.

Kante is out of contract at Chelsea next June, and is now expected to leave the club for free when his contract runs out.

The French midfielder would ideally like to stay at Chelsea and continue to live in London, but that is looking unlikely due to Chelsea's desire to sign new fresh young midfielders to reshuffle the midfield.

Kante has interest from abroad, with Juventus and Inter Milan having interest, as well as reported surprise links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are now likely to allow the player to leave on a free, which will be a disappointing end to a glittering career as a Blue.

Kante is leaving the club on a free as of now, and will continue to be that way barring any major change.

