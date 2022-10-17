Report: N'Golo Kante Has Serious Chances To Leave Chelsea Next June

N'Golo Kante suffered a setback on the way to his return from a hamstring injury this past week, and it looked to more or less seal the faith of his Chelsea future in the process.

The player is happy in London, and would like to extend his stay for a few more years. Chelsea are not willing to offer Kante the 4-year deal he is reportedly searching for, due to his age and injury history.

Chelsea are prepared to let Kante go, and he could now leave as a free agent next summer.

N'Golo Kante could leave as a free agent. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, N'Golo Kante has serious chances to leave Chelsea next June as a free agent. Romano revealed there has been no further negotiations over a new contract, and the player is very likely to leave the club next June.

Kante has missed 64 games for Chelsea since the start of the 2019/20 season, and that is an injury record the club feel does not warrant a contract the length that Kante wants.

Chelsea are ready to allow the player to leave, and will look to sign two midfielders in the summer when he eventually does walk out the door as a free agent.

The French midfielder has been an immense servant to Chelsea since he signed for the club, and it will certainly be a sad day when he does step out onto the Stamford Bridge pitch for the last time.

Read More Chelsea Stories