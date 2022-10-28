Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly a top target for Barcelona.

Chelsea are prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave the club next summer when his contract runs out in June, and with that comes a lot of interest in the player as a free agent.

The Blue's do not see much value in keeping Kante around the club due to his age an injury record, but certain clubs in Europe do, especially a club who have previously stated they will look for the free agent market next summer.

Barcelona have an interest in N'Golo Kante, and have him as a priority target for next summer.

Kante is a top target for Barcelona

Acording to Spanish publication Revelo, Barcelona have identified N'Golo Kante as a replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets, and are keen to sign the French midfielder to replace the Spaniard.

Kante is currently out with a hamstring injury, but Barcelona have stated that free agents are the way the intend to go in the coming months. 

N'Golo Kante is likely to leave Chelsea on a free.

Despite the injury issues, Barcelona believe Kante is someone who can do the role Busquets as over the years, and slot straight into the side in a similar ilk to the iconic Spanish midfielder.

Chelsea will not offer Kante a contract, and he is expected to see out the remainder of his deal and leave the club next summer on a free.

Juventus also have interest in the midfielder, who would love to stay in London if possible.

