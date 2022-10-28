Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona
Chelsea are prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave the club next summer when his contract runs out in June, and with that comes a lot of interest in the player as a free agent.
The Blue's do not see much value in keeping Kante around the club due to his age an injury record, but certain clubs in Europe do, especially a club who have previously stated they will look for the free agent market next summer.
Barcelona have an interest in N'Golo Kante, and have him as a priority target for next summer.
Acording to Spanish publication Revelo, Barcelona have identified N'Golo Kante as a replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets, and are keen to sign the French midfielder to replace the Spaniard.
Kante is currently out with a hamstring injury, but Barcelona have stated that free agents are the way the intend to go in the coming months.
Despite the injury issues, Barcelona believe Kante is someone who can do the role Busquets as over the years, and slot straight into the side in a similar ilk to the iconic Spanish midfielder.
Chelsea will not offer Kante a contract, and he is expected to see out the remainder of his deal and leave the club next summer on a free.
Juventus also have interest in the midfielder, who would love to stay in London if possible.
