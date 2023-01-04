Report: N'Golo Kante Is Close To Signing A New Chelsea Deal

For a long time during this season it looked as if Chelsea were going to lose N'Golo Kante on a free transfer. There was no breakthrough in negotiations, and it did not look like there will be.

Things have changed in recent days, and there have been a lot of positive conversations between the club and the player regarding a new deal.

Kante is now fully expected to stay and an agreement is now close regarding a new deal at the club.

N'Golo Kante is now close to signing a new Chelsea deal. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Simon Phillips, N'Golo Kante is now close to an agreement with Chelsea for a new deal. The feeling around the club is that Kante will stay.

Talks have been positive and the club have convinced the player to stay, not that he needed convincing, Kante maintained throughout that he wanted to stay in London.

The French midfielder did have interest from Barcelona and Juventus but his preference was always Chelsea throughout. The club have also always wanted the player to stay at the club.

Chelsea are expected to wrap up the new deal in the coming days. Jorginho is now currently as likely to sign a new deal at the club. That deal is currently up in the air with the player having interest from Napoli.

Kante is now going to stay at Chelsea barring any late change in the circumstances, and the club will be hopeful he can stay fit and contribute to the future.

