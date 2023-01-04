Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante Is Close To Signing A New Chelsea Deal

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Close To Signing A New Chelsea Deal

N'Golo Kante is now close to signing a new deal to extend his stay at Chelsea. There has been a breakthrough in negotiations in recent days, and Kante is now fully

For a long time during this season it looked as if Chelsea were going to lose N'Golo Kante on a free transfer. There was no breakthrough in negotiations, and it did not look like there will be.

Things have changed in recent days, and there have been a lot of positive conversations between the club and the player regarding a new deal.

Kante is now fully expected to stay and an agreement is now close regarding a new deal at the club.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is now close to signing a new Chelsea deal.

According to Simon Phillips, N'Golo Kante is now close to an agreement with Chelsea for a new deal. The feeling around the club is that Kante will stay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Talks have been positive and the club have convinced the player to stay, not that he needed convincing, Kante maintained throughout that he wanted to stay in London.

The French midfielder did have interest from Barcelona and Juventus but his preference was always Chelsea throughout. The club have also always wanted the player to stay at the club.

Chelsea are expected to wrap up the new deal in the coming days. Jorginho is now currently as likely to sign a new deal at the club. That deal is currently up in the air with the player having interest from Napoli.

Kante is now going to stay at Chelsea barring any late change in the circumstances, and the club will be hopeful he can stay fit and contribute to the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Edging Close To Full Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Shakhtar Donetsk Will Discuss Mykhailo Mudryk Today

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Has Passed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Meet With Shaktar Donetsk Over Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kouadio Kone
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Kouadio Kone

By Dylan McBennett