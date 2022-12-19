Report: N'Golo Kante Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In June
N'Golo Kante's contract runs out in June, and it currently looks for all the world like the midfielder will leave the club on a free transfer when the time comes. But it does not seem to be his wish.
The French midfielder would prefer to stay at the club if possible, but there are disagreements between the player's entourage and Chelsea on some aspects around a new deal.
Kante does have interest from some clubs around Europe.
According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, N'Golo Kante does not want to leave Chelsea this summer, despite reports suggesting he is very likely to do so.
Kante wanting to stay however does not mean that he will. The club and the player's team are miles apart in terms of discussions on a new contract.
The disagreement is not new and has been going on without resolution since before the World Cup. Chelsea do not want to offer Kante the terms he currently wants.
Chelsea would prefer to keep Kante but they would rather do it on their own terms. The midfielder does not want to leave London, but if both parties can not come to an agreement, he may have to.
Barcelona, PSG and Juventus have developed an interest in Kante in recent weeks, and with the player available on a free transfer, it is expected one of them will make a move.
