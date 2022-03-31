Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante 'Snubbed' Move to PSG From Chelsea in January

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is said to have 'snubbed' a move to PSG in the January transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2016, joining from fellow Premier League side Leicester City after their title winning campaign.

He has gone on to become one of the best players in his position, and has established himself as a fan favourite thanks to his consistent top performances for the club. 

imago1010084775h

According to Le Parisien, Kante 'snubbed' a move to Ligue 1 giants PSG in the January transfer window.

The French side were looking to sign him at the beginning of the year in order for him to make the move in the summer.

His contract at the World and European Champions is set to expire at the end of next season, which is believed to have prompted PSG to 'renew contact' with the French international over a potential transfer.

However he did not respond to their offer with the 31-year-old said to be happy in the English capital, and he is believed to not want to make a move to a city 'where he would be in too much demand.'

imago1010003944h

Since his arrival at Chelsea nearly six years ago Kante has made 249 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 and assisting 14.

He has gone on to win the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and FA Cup during his time in west London, with the midfielder worthy of so many achievements.

imago0046129121h (2)
