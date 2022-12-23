Report: N'Golo Kante Will Not Play For Chelsea Until At Least February

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea career seems to be coming to an end, and it could be a sad end now that he will not play for the club until February.

Injury problems are ruining what could have been a good farewell season for the French midfielder, and they will keep him out for his team for at least another month.

Kante's contract is up in June, and he has good chances to leave as a free agent.

N'Golo Kante is out until February with a recurring injury. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, N'Golo Kante will not play for Chelsea again until Feburary as he recovers from an injury which has ruled him out since the Spurs game at the start of the season.

Kante is now likely to leave Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season. It is the most likely outcome for all parties as of this moment.

Terms of the contract is what is stopping a new deal from being agreed, with Kante and Chelsea far apart on an agreement. Chelsea are now resigned to allowing Kante to leave on a free in January.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation as it happens and could make a move for Kante in January. The player is allowed to negotiate with new clubs when the January window opens.

A sad end of Kante, but he may still play another game for Chelsea before he leaves provided he does not sign for another club in January.

